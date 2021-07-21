HRT Financial LP Has $833,000 Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 616.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,439 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 113.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 228.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CRK. reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

CRK stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. On average, analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

