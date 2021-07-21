Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stake Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,609 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $42,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Quidel by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Quidel by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $136.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.19. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $306.72. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.30.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The company had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

In other Quidel news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

