Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,000 Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,040 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 107,082 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $7,196,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 320,859 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 118.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 300,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

