PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Holdings Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 826,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,313 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPD were worth $31,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in PPD by 2.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 44.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPD alerts:

PPD stock opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.22. PPD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.