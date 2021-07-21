Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,264 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $30,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

NYSE TAP opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.01. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

