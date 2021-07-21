SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,890 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $28,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,134,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,300,000 after acquiring an additional 54,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 38.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,225,000 after acquiring an additional 88,155 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 17.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNX opened at $113.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.85. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. raised their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $508,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $267,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,482 shares of company stock worth $5,051,854. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

