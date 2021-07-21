Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 254,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,679 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,020,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,310,000 after acquiring an additional 156,566 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 78.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,161,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after acquiring an additional 511,400 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth $17,370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 243,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 62,777 shares during the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $113,182.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $258,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,557 shares of company stock worth $577,619. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

AMSC opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.14. American Superconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.44.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $21.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. Research analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

