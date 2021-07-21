Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Carter Bankshares worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $1,396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 86,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares during the last quarter. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CARE shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.50. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

