JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $582,000 Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.95. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $129,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,543 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYTK. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.