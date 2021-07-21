DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSP Group stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a market cap of $345.48 million, a P/E ratio of -57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.91. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

