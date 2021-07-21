RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of RBB Bancorp worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 261.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 79.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 66,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at $489,438.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RBB opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RBB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

