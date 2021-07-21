Financial Contrast: Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) vs. BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zscaler and BTRS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zscaler 0 5 21 1 2.85 BTRS 0 1 7 0 2.88

Zscaler currently has a consensus target price of $222.16, indicating a potential downside of 3.03%. BTRS has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.49%. Given BTRS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BTRS is more favorable than Zscaler.

Volatility and Risk

Zscaler has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTRS has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zscaler and BTRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zscaler -38.30% -36.46% -9.39% BTRS N/A -32.19% -9.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zscaler and BTRS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zscaler $431.27 million 72.77 -$115.12 million ($0.70) -327.30 BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.68) -18.44

BTRS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zscaler. Zscaler is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BTRS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.8% of Zscaler shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of BTRS shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Zscaler shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BTRS beats Zscaler on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. It also offers Zscaler Digital Experience that measures end-to-end user experience across key business applications, providing an easy to understand digital experience score for each user, application, and location within an enterprise. In addition, the company provides workload segmentation solutions comprising Zscaler Cloud Security Posture Management that identifies and remediates application misconfigurations in SaaS, infrastructure as a service, and platform as a service to reduce risk and ensure compliance with industry and organizational benchmarks; and Zscaler Cloud Workload Segmentation, which is designed to secure application-to-application communications inside public clouds and data centers to stop lateral threat movement, as well as to prevent application compromise and reduce the risk of data breaches. Its platform includes Zscaler Central Authority, Zscaler Enforcement Node, and Zscaler Nanolog Server modules. Zscaler, Inc. serves customers in various industries, such as airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

