Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 553,699 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 289.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 553,699 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.76% of Deluxe worth $31,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLX stock opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

