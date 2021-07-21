Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 81,549 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of MDT opened at $125.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $94.64 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

