Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 438,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,824 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $27,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Trinseo by 54.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter worth $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.20. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. boosted their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $127,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leener Pierre-Marie De sold 9,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $607,035.00. Insiders sold a total of 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,421 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

