Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SGBAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of SGBAF stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82. SES has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.57 million during the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that SES will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

