Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,991 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,944 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,991 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $14,219,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAR. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.84. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.43.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

