Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,234 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Surmodics worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Surmodics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 4th quarter worth $790,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $90,103.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SRDX stock opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.33. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $747.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.64, a PEG ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

