Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ondas Holdings Inc. is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. It serves utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government entities. Ondas Holdings Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, United States. “

NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $278.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41. Ondas has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ondas will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Derek Reisfield acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,771.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

