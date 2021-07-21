Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Points International Ltd. provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators. It is the owner and operator of Points.com, the world’s leading reward program management Web site. Points.com is an online loyalty program management portal, where consumers can earn, buy, gift, share, swap and redeem miles and points with some of the loyalty programs and retail partners. Developed in partnership with Travelocity, Book with Points is a service, which allows consumers to search for, book and then directly pay for travel reservations using a mix of loyalty currency and cash with no blackout dates or capacity controls. The company has client or strategic operating relationships with the world’s leading loyalty programs. Participating programs include American Airlines AAdvantage program, Aeroplan, AsiaMiles, British Airways Executive Club, Wyndham Rewards, Delta SkyMiles and InterContinental Hotels Group’s Priority Club Rewards. Redemption partners include Amazon.com and Starbucks. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of PCOM stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. Points International has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $246.73 million, a PE ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million. Analysts forecast that Points International will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOM. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Points International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Points International by 29.9% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 203,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Points International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Points International by 838.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

