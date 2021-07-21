Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $204,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In related news, Director Adam Jay Sussman sold 13,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $713,802.63. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $955,350.00. Insiders sold a total of 184,256 shares of company stock valued at $12,634,084 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $67.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.49 and a beta of 0.43. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.