BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in BioNTech by 959.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 22,155 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 62,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,630,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 252,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 107,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $245.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BioNTech has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $252.78. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of -1.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 31.34 EPS for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.