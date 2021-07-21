Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 42,733 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Quaker Chemical worth $14,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $496,206,000 after buying an additional 65,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,464,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $370,998,000 after acquiring an additional 86,202 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,772,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 421,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 256,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,551,000 after purchasing an additional 25,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

KWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $232.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $170.31 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at $24,166,615.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

