Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Director Sells $98,800.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Director Robert G/ Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $98,800.00.

GBDC opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GBDC. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,218,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 81,011 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 812,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.