Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Director Sells $98,800.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Director Robert G/ Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $98,800.00.
GBDC opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on GBDC. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,218,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 81,011 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 812,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
