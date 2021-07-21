Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Safehold worth $14,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Safehold by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after purchasing an additional 195,376 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,160,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 117,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Safehold by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,387,000 after purchasing an additional 115,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Safehold stock opened at $84.78 on Wednesday. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.03 and a beta of -0.47.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.44 per share, with a total value of $999,945.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,035,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,933,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 253,539 shares of company stock worth $17,940,987 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

