Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 54.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 830,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $14,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 644.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPWH. Piper Sandler lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

SPWH opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.76. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $775.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

