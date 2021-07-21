Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,802 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $14,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1,111.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,385,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,267 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 241,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 180,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 153,490 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $10,323,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $9,630,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $87.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.73. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRYS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.