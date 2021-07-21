Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 52,343 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Cirrus Logic worth $13,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $531,196.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at $712,498. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213 over the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.79.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

