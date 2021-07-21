Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 369,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 318,518 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Domtar were worth $13,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Domtar by 5.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the first quarter worth about $21,257,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 60.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 32.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Domtar alerts:

Domtar stock opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.88. Domtar Co. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.10.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.