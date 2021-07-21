Tracy Austin Stevenson Acquires 15,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Director Tracy Austin Stevenson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $13,050.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,074,000 after acquiring an additional 74,594 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,763,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

