Lion Selection Group Limited (ASX:LSX) Insider Robin Widdup Buys 44,990 Shares

Lion Selection Group Limited (ASX:LSX) insider Robin Widdup acquired 44,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.45 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$20,245.50 ($14,461.07).

Robin Widdup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Robin Widdup bought 8,084 shares of Lion Selection Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,637.80 ($2,598.43).

On Friday, July 9th, Robin Widdup bought 11,333 shares of Lion Selection Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.45 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$5,099.85 ($3,642.75).

On Tuesday, July 6th, Robin Widdup purchased 42,590 shares of Lion Selection Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.45 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,165.50 ($13,689.64).

On Friday, July 2nd, Robin Widdup acquired 90,000 shares of Lion Selection Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,500.00 ($28,928.57).

On Wednesday, June 30th, Robin Widdup bought 90,051 shares of Lion Selection Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$37,821.42 ($27,015.30).

About Lion Selection Group

Lion Selection Group Limited is a Listed Investment Company (LIC) that invests specializes in early stage investment. The fund does not invest in oil or gas mining companies. It primarily invests in precious and base metals mining companies. The fund seeks to make investments in Australia. The fund seeks to invest in projects that are close to development or with exposure to advanced exploration.

