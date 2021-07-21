First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony Acquires 1,500 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.95 per share, with a total value of C$23,925.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$438,625.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.00 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00.

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$15.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$12.48 and a 52-week high of C$30.75.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$127.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$26.25 to C$25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.60.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

