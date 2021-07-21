Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 206,027 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,016,187,000 after purchasing an additional 203,083 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,933,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 5,111.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,011,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,094,000 after purchasing an additional 992,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,940 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 14,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total value of $2,454,868.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,375.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $2,865,947.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,779.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 619,396 shares of company stock worth $104,412,847 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $165.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $175.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.60.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.