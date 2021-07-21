Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Down 7.1%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s share price was down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.42. Approximately 24,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,309,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Several analysts have commented on IMVT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $950.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth about $17,596,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth about $16,040,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Immunovant by 880.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 675,882 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Immunovant by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,144,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 629,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Immunovant by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 896,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 594,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

