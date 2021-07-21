OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Trading 6.6% Higher

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s share price traded up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $10.73. 113,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 984,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a market cap of $751.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.26 and a beta of -0.28.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,560,000 after acquiring an additional 841,547 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,845,000 after acquiring an additional 634,826 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,720,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,909,000 after buying an additional 624,524 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,404,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,396,000 after buying an additional 70,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.