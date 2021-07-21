South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Short Interest Update

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the June 15th total of 73,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $418.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Research analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after buying an additional 69,745 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 40,514 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 134,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.