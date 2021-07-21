Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $82.29

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.29 and last traded at $82.70, with a volume of 28484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.72.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 121.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Proto Labs Company Profile (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

