Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $82.29

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.29 and last traded at $82.70, with a volume of 28484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.43.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.
The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.72.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 121.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.
Proto Labs Company Profile (NYSE:PRLB)
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.