ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Short Interest Update

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 187,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $191,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $284,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,359,696 in the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,458,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,440,000 after purchasing an additional 204,057 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.16. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $71.81.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Hovde Group downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

