Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.41

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 35207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HSBC cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

Get Atos alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.