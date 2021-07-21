Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 381,700 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the June 15th total of 568,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

