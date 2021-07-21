Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,398 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ebix were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ebix by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ebix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ebix by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ebix alerts:

NASDAQ EBIX opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ebix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $926.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). Ebix had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.