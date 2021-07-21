SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,197 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,188,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,993,000 after buying an additional 1,269,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,072,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after buying an additional 28,124 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the first quarter worth about $12,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after buying an additional 207,919 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,573,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 92,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GCI opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $743.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.80. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $777.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.02 million. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GCI. began coverage on Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,572.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

