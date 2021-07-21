SG Americas Securities LLC Has $180,000 Stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter worth about $269,000.

CHUY stock opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.79. The company has a market capitalization of $692.71 million, a P/E ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 2.18. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,987.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,175 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

