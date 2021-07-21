SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $169,000 Investment in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth $1,534,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 20.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 17.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 186,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $215,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $928,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,109.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,482 shares of company stock worth $6,976,122. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NV5 Global stock opened at $95.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVEE. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.