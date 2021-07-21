SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 15,156 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,156 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IGMS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their target price on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.83.

IGMS opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.05. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.60 and a beta of -1.26. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,156,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,179 shares of company stock valued at $470,187 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

