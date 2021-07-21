SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 146,360 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NOW by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after buying an additional 838,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NOW by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after buying an additional 238,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NOW by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after buying an additional 142,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NOW by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after buying an additional 182,251 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,821,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.17. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $995.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.09.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

NOW Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

