SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 80.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $217,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETH opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.94. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at $745,448.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.