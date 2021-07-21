SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 34.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kaman were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kaman by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kaman by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kaman by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kaman by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAMN opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.35. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $37.99 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

