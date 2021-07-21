Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,327 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.51. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current year.

NKTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $154,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $35,081.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 207,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,058.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,877 shares of company stock worth $1,360,269 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

