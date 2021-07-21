Barclays PLC Acquires 24,477 Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 445.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RADA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RADA Electronic Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

NASDAQ RADA opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.80 million, a PE ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 1.04. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA).

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.